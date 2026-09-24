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PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women

YouTuber PewDiePie to stop family vlogs to protect son’s privacy

PewDiePie said he wants his son to have the opportunity to decide for himself in the future which parts of his private life should be shared.

Web Desk September 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LONDON: Popular YouTuber PewDiePie has decided to stop making family vlogs as his son grows older, saying protecting his privacy has become more important.

PewDiePie said he wants his son to have the opportunity to decide for himself in the future which parts of his private life should be shared on social media.


The YouTuber said that as Björn grows up, respecting his privacy has become increasingly important to him.

As a result, PewDiePie said he will no longer regularly share family vlogs on social media.

Earlier, Fans on YouTube are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of David Adam Williams, a popular YouTuber and one of the platform’s earliest creators.

Reports from Osceola County in the United States say that the 51-year-old content creator, best known for his channel The Daily Woo, was found dead at his home. The shocking news has left the YouTube community and his large fan base heartbroken.

According to police, a welfare check was requested after people were unable to reach him. Later, a close friend went to his house and found him unresponsive.

Officials confirmed that his body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. The cause of death has not been announced yet, and authorities are continuing their investigation.

David Adam Williams started his YouTube journey in 2009 and became widely known for The Daily Woo. Through his videos, he shared his travels across the United States, including visits to cities, theme parks, road trips, and hidden places.

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