PEDO seeks NEPRA license to supply power from Jabori Hydel Plant

Regulator invites stakeholders to weigh in within 15 working days on application to sell electricity directly to industrial consumers from the 10.8-megawatt facility in Mansehra.





ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has opened a public comment period on an application by the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization for an Electric Power Supply Licence for its Jabori Hydel Power Plant in Mansehra district, according to a notice published by the regulator.





PEDO, which already holds a generation licence for the 10.824-megawatt facility, is seeking authorization to sell electricity directly to industrial consumers, NEPRA said. The application was filed under Section 23E of the NEPRA Act and Regulation 4 of the NEPRA Licensing (Electric Power Supplier) Regulations, 2022.





The Jabori plant, located on the Siran River in Tehsil Baffa, is already operational and connected to the national grid through a dedicated 132-kilovolt transmission line to the Battal grid station, according to the notice. PEDO said both direct supply arrangements and wheeling mechanisms could be established with proposed industrial consumers using existing infrastructure, with no technical changes required.





The hydropower project was completed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government using provincial resources and was built at an estimated cost of about 3.8 billion rupees. It is designed to generate 71.1 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually and was expected to earn the province about 405 million rupees per year under a power purchase agreement with PESCO.





Hydropower is a central component of Pakistan’s energy strategy. The country has an identified hydropower potential of about 64,000 megawatts, but only about 11,000 megawatts has been tapped so far, according to the Private Power and Infrastructure Board. The Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan envisions adding 13.7 gigawatts of hydropower by 2030-31, raising hydropower’s share of the national electricity mix from 28 percent to 33 percent.





NEPRA said all stakeholders, interested parties and the general public may submit comments in favor of or against the grant of the licence within 15 working days of the notice’s publication. The complete application is available on NEPRA’s website.





The regulator noted that registration of the application does not constitute approval of the licence. Comments should be submitted to the office of the Registrar, NEPRA, at NEPRA Tower, G-5/1 (East), Islamabad.