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KSE-100 plunges 2,288 points amid political, global uncertainty

The index closed at 165,867 points, down 2,288 points from the previous session.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Pakistan’s benchmark KSE-100 index fell sharply on Monday, losing 2,288 points as political uncertainty and global developments prompted investors to adopt a cautious approach.

The index closed at 165,867 points, down 2,288 points from the previous session. During the trading session, it reached an intraday high of 167,918 points and a low of 165,764 points.

Shares of 569 companies were traded during the session. Of these, 55 gained, while 409 declined.

A total of 4.404 billion shares changed hands, with the value of traded shares standing at around Rs15 billion.

The KSE-100 index had closed at 168,155 points at the end of the previous trading week.

Market analysts attributed the decline to political uncertainty and global developments. Uncertainty surrounding the International Monetary Fund review also weighed on investor sentiment, they said.

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