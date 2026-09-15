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Rs200 prize bond results officially announced for September 15, 2026

National Savings has officially announced the results of the Rs200 Prize Bond Draw. The balloting was held today, Sept. 15, 2026, in Muzaffarabad. Bondholders can now check the winning numbers from the latest draw, including the first, second and third prize categories.

Web Desk September 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

National Savings has officially announced the results of the Rs200 Prize Bond Draw. The balloting was held today, Sept. 15, 2026, in Muzaffarabad. Bondholders can now check the winning numbers from the latest draw, including the first, second and third prize categories.

The Rs200 Prize Bond offers cash prizes in three categories. The first prize is Rs750,000, while the second prize is Rs250,000. The third prize is Rs1,250. Investors can check the official results to find out whether their bond numbers have won.

National Savings conducts prize bond draws through a computerized balloting system. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has designed the process to ensure transparency in the selection of winning numbers.

Here is a breakdown of the major prizes from today’s draw:

1st Prize Bond Number, Prize Amount PKR 750000

516806

2nd Prize Bond Numbers, Prize Amount PKR 250000

799273 425087 381066 844138 796229






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