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Pakistan automobile sales climb 20% in August as truck demand surges

The 1300cc-and-above segment drove the expansion, with sales jumping 54% year-over-year to 7,592 units. Trucks and buses recorded even stronger growth, climbing 31% to 875 units.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Pakistan's automobile sector posted broad-based growth in August, with passenger car and pickup sales rising 20% year-over-year to 15,558 units, according to data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

The 1300cc-and-above segment drove the expansion, with sales jumping 54% year-over-year to 7,592 units. Trucks and buses recorded even stronger growth, climbing 31% to 875 units.

Honda Atlas Cars led the listed car segment with sales up 145% year-over-year to 2,633 units, buoyed by a 265% surge in combined City and Civic sales to 2,553 units. The automaker's HR-V and BR-V models, however, fell 79% to 80 units from 374 a year earlier.

Indus Motor Co. sold 4,029 units, up 19% year-over-year, driven by a 21% increase in Toyota Corolla, Yaris and Corolla Cross sales to 3,079 units. Fortuner and IMV sales rose 12% to 950 units.

Pak Suzuki Motor Co. remained the volume leader at 7,633 units, though its sales grew just 7% year-over-year. The company's Cultus model fell 40% to 296 units, while Alto rose 27% to 5,339 units.

Ghandhara Automobiles' JAC X200 pickup posted 213% growth to 275 units. The company also delivered 116 JAC trucks, more than double the 50 units sold a year earlier, citing strong demand for its newly launched JAC 1120 and JAC 1042 models.

Ghandhara Industries remained the truck market leader at 501 units, up 47% year-over-year. Hinopak Motors sold 43 units, a 13% increase that the report described as sluggish amid competitive pressure in the high-end truck segment.

Hyundai sales fell 39% to 742 units, weighed down by a sharp decline in Tucson deliveries, which dropped to 217 units from 631 a year earlier.

For the first two months of fiscal year 2027, total car and pickup sales reached 34,448 units, up 50% from 22,965 units in the same period a year earlier. Truck and bus sales rose 73% to 1,794 units.

In the broader market, motorcycle sales increased 22% year-over-year to 176,815 units in August, while three-wheeler sales fell 59% to 1,304 units.

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