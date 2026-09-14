Massive uranium-bearing mineral deposits discovered in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced the discovery Monday while addressing the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has discovered an estimated 110 million tons of raw mineral resources containing uranium in the Medina region, according to reports.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced the discovery Monday while addressing the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) General Conference in Vienna, Saudi state television reported.

According to Arab media reports, the minister said drilling and geological exploration at the Jabal Sayid project in the Medina region had identified estimated resources of about 110 million tons of raw material.

He said the deposits contain rare minerals as well as uranium.

The announcement was made during the IAEA’s annual conference, where representatives from member states are discussing developments and cooperation in the nuclear energy sector.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia temporarily halted operations on its major East-West oil pipeline after a drone strike targeted the crucial energy route, officials said, as escalating fighting between the United States and Iran continued to threaten oil shipments across the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude oil exporter, temporarily suspended operations on the pipeline following an aerial strike that officials in both Baghdad and Riyadh said was launched from Iraq. In response to the attack, Iraq removed a military commander from his position in a region where Iran-backed armed groups are active.

Stretching about 1,200 kilometers (745 miles), across the Arabian Peninsula, the pipeline provides Saudi Arabia with an alternative route for transporting crude without relying on tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway has faced severe shipping disruptions amid the U.S.-Iran conflict, with tanker movements falling sharply as vessels face growing security risks. Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said the decision to suspend the pipeline was taken as a precautionary measure.