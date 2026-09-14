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Turkish police launch nationwide crackdown, dozens arrested

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said prosecutors had initiated investigations as part of a campaign called “My Family Is Safe,”

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities have launched a nationwide crackdown involving raids in 15 provinces, with dozens of people arrested and investigations opened against 162 suspects, nine organizations and 13 businesses, according to Turkish officials.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said prosecutors had initiated investigations as part of a campaign called “My Family Is Safe,” saying the operations were aimed at protecting children, families and social order.

Turkish media reported that police raided suspected homes, offices and bars and moved to shut down dozens of websites that authorities accused of promoting what they described as homosexual content or ideology.

Authorities also targeted some bars, nightclubs and Turkish baths that officials alleged were being used as venues for prostitution.

Gürlek said the operations were conducted under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 10-year administrative initiative focused on families and population growth. The government has said the initiative is intended, among other goals, to address Turkey’s declining birth rate.

The justice minister said Turkey’s Constitution places a responsibility on the state to protect families and children.

He added that authorities would not tolerate criminal organizations, exploitation networks or illegal activities that target children, young people or families.

The crackdown comes amid longstanding tensions in Turkey over homosexual+ rights, with rights groups and activists frequently criticizing government policies and restrictions affecting the homosexual community.

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