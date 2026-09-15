Pakistan Army races into rescue operation after major canal breach in Dera Ismail Khan

Two temporary camps have been established to help move residents from Paharpur to safer locations.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Army troops launched emergency rescue and relief operations on Tuesday, Sept. 15, after a major breach in the Chashma Right Bank Canal sent water toward nearby villages in Paharpur tehsil, putting local communities at risk of flooding.





The breach occurred where about 3,800 cubic feet per second of water was flowing at the time, according to the report. The canal breach created an opening estimated at 100 to 150 feet wide, raising fears that water could enter nearby villages and residential areas.





Pakistan Army personnel quickly reached the affected area and began emergency relief efforts to help protect residents and limit the impact of the flooding. Due to the current situation, hundreds of acres of standing crops have been destroyed, while several houses have also been damaged.

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According to the Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, the evacuation of residents from the affected areas to safer locations has begun. Two temporary camps have been established to help move residents from Paharpur to safer locations. Authorities are also working to relocate livestock and other animals from areas at risk.





Army personnel are assisting with the evacuation of residents and supporting other emergency and relief measures as the situation develops. The Deputy Commissioner said water flow from Chashma Barrage has been reduced, while authorities are taking every possible step to protect people and their property. Meanwhile, the district administration has declared an emergency in Paharpur tehsil.



