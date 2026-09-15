Legendary Canadian heavyweight boxer George Chuvalo dies at 89

Canadian boxing legend George Chuvalo has died at the age of 89. Known around the world as one of the toughest heavyweight boxers in the sport’s history, Chuvalo built a legendary career on his incredible toughness and famous “iron chin.”

Canadian boxing legend George Chuvalo has died at the age of 89. Known around the world as one of the toughest heavyweight boxers in the sport’s history, Chuvalo built a legendary career on his incredible toughness and famous “iron chin.”

Chuvalo’s professional career lasted from 1956 to 1978. During that time, he faced some of boxing’s biggest names, including Joe Frazier, George Foreman and Muhammad Ali, whom he fought twice in two tough and memorable bouts.

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Despite taking powerful punches from some of the sport’s hardest hitters, Chuvalo was never knocked down in any of his 93 professional fights. He ended his career with 73 wins, including 64 by knockout, along with 18 losses and two draws.

Outside the ring, Canada’s famous “fighting Irishman” also earned great respect for his courage and strength while dealing with major personal tragedies later in life.

Chuvalo was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada and leaves behind a lasting legacy as a true fighter, a beloved Canadian hero and an icon of boxing.