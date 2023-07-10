Rupee weakens as Dollar strengthens for third consecutive day

The US dollar extended its three-day winning streak and continued to gain strength against rupee during the first day of the trading week.

At the beginning of the trading session on Monday, the dollar strengthened by 60 paisas.

The interbank exchange rate for the dollar against the Pakistani rupee was recorded at Rs280.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a positive start to trading on Monday, with the KSE-100 index surging over 200 points to reach 44,440 points.

On Thursday, the rupee had gained 37 paisas against the dollar by the end of interbank trading, resulting in the US dollar’s exchange rate dropping to Rs277.04.

On Wednesday, the dollar rebounded at the start of interbank trading, gaining 31 paisas.

By the end of the trading session, the American currency closed at Rs277.41, having gained Rs1.97 against the local currency.

At the beginning of Wednesday’s trading session, the dollar was exchanged for Rs275.75.

However, it gained further value, rising by Rs1.31 during interbank trading, and was traded at Rs276.75.