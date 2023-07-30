Calgary plane crash claim six lives

The names of the victims were not disclosed.

Six people died after a small plane crashed in the mountainous region of Kananaskis Country, located west of Calgary on Saturday.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), six people including the pilot and five passengers lost their lives in the accident.

The plane departed from Springbank Airport near Calgary on Friday night and was en route to Salmon Arm, British Columbia.

Contact with the plane was lost at approximately 9:30 p.m. local time (0330 GMT Saturday), leading to a search conducted by a Winnipeg-based Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) squadron when the plane was reported overdue.

The crash site was eventually found, and Alberta Parks Mountain Rescue assisted in searching for survivors. Tragically, all six boarded individuals succumbed to the crash.

The names of the victims were not disclosed by the RCMP. The challenging terrain posed difficulties in recovering the bodies of the pilot and passengers.

Nevertheless, all six bodies were successfully retrieved. The Transport Safety Board of Canada is presently conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash.