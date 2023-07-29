Chinese deputy PM to celebrate 10th anniversary of CPEC in Pakistan

Chinese Deputy Premier Lifeng is set to arrive in Pakistan on a three-day official visit on July 30th.

Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Lifeng is set to arrive in Pakistan on a three-day official visit starting from 30th July.

The purpose of the visit is to participate in the celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Diplomatic sources have informed that Deputy Premier Lifeng will be accompanied by a high-level delegation and will attend a significant event in Islamabad on 31st July, alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal cabinet members.

The Ministry of Planning and Special Initiatives, responsible for overseeing CPEC projects, is organizing the event and has extended invitations to all major political parties and their leaders.

During the visit, Lifeng is scheduled to meet with PM Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation. The discussions are expected to culminate in the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at further enhancing bilateral cooperation in various domains.

The talks will encompass a review of the bilateral ties, ongoing cooperation, and progress related to the CPEC.

Additionally, there are plans for the military leadership of both nations to engage with Lifeng, focusing on discussions pertaining to defense and military cooperation between China and Pakistan.