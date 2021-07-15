Pakistan COVID Positivity rate stands at 5.52% With 2,545 New cases

Pakistan has on Thursday recorded 2,545 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 981,392.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 47 more people succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 during this period in Pakistan. The death toll now hits 22,689.
Statistics 15 Jul 21:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,910
Positive Cases: 2545
Positivity % : 5.2%
Deaths : 47
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 15, 2021
On May 24 this year, Pakistan had recorded a 5.21% coronavirus positivity ratio. Currently, the infection rate stands at 5.52%.
NCOC’s data from Thursday shows that 48,910 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 2,545 of them came back positive for coronavirus.
With 47 new fatalities from the virus, the national death tally soared to 22,689.
The country’s active number of cases crossed the 40,000 marks a day earlier and currently stand at 42,330.
According to the official portal, the number of recoveries from coronavirus in the country has reached 916,373 and the total number of confirmed cases has reached 981,392.
According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 351,006, in Punjab 349,111, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,960, in Islamabad Capital Territory 84,083, in Balochistan 28,588, in Gilgit-Baltistan 7,163 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,481.
Earlier, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho had on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), with 35 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant confirmed in Karachi alone so far.
The 35 cases of the Delta variant, first detected in India, have been confirmed in Karachi since June, the Sindh health department said in a statement.
It said, “severe symptoms” of the virus had been observed in people who were confirmed to be suffering from the Delta variant.
On the other hand, the Sindh government has decided to shut primary schools, indoor dine-in, parks, and other amusement places in the wake of growing COVID-19 cases in the province.
The indoor dine-in will remain closed from tomorrow (Thursday) night besides also closing down schools until class eight from Friday.
Schools for classes till Grade VIII will be closed from Friday while classes from 9th and above will be closed except for examination.
During the meeting, the chief minister expressed concern over the worsening situation of COVID-19 in Sindh where the positivity ratio has increased distinctly during the past few days.
It was also decided to impose a ban on indoor restaurants, amusement parks, water parks, tourists spots, cinemas, gyms and indoor games from Friday, July 16.
