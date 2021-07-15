Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan COVID Positivity rate stands at 5.52% With 2,545 New cases

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 11:57 am
Adsense 160 x 600
COVID-19 Pakistan latest update

Pakistan has on Thursday recorded 2,545 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 981,392.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 47 more people succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 during this period in Pakistan. The death toll now hits 22,689.

On May 24 this year, Pakistan had recorded a 5.21% coronavirus positivity ratio. Currently, the infection rate stands at 5.52%.

NCOC’s data from Thursday shows that 48,910 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 2,545 of them came back positive for coronavirus.

With 47 new fatalities from the virus, the national death tally soared to 22,689.

The country’s active number of cases crossed the 40,000 marks a day earlier and currently stand at 42,330.

According to the official portal, the number of recoveries from coronavirus in the country has reached 916,373 and the total number of confirmed cases has reached 981,392.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh so far are 351,006, in Punjab 349,111, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,960, in Islamabad Capital Territory 84,083, in Balochistan 28,588, in Gilgit-Baltistan 7,163 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,481.

Earlier, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho had on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), with 35 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant confirmed in Karachi alone so far.

The 35 cases of the Delta variant, first detected in India, have been confirmed in Karachi since June, the Sindh health department said in a statement.

It said, “severe symptoms” of the virus had been observed in people who were confirmed to be suffering from the Delta variant.

On the other hand, the Sindh government has decided to shut primary schools, indoor dine-in, parks, and other amusement places in the wake of growing COVID-19 cases in the province.

The indoor dine-in will remain closed from tomorrow (Thursday) night besides also closing down schools until class eight from Friday.

Schools for classes till Grade VIII will be closed from Friday while classes from 9th and above will be closed except for examination.

During the meeting, the chief minister expressed concern over the worsening situation of COVID-19 in Sindh where the positivity ratio has increased distinctly during the past few days.

It was also decided to impose a ban on indoor restaurants, amusement parks, water parks, tourists spots, cinemas, gyms and indoor games from Friday, July 16.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

WHO reports record daily rise in new coronavirus infections
13 hours ago
Risk of ‘catastrophic’ COVID-19 surge in Middle East, WHO

The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday an outpouring of coronavirus cases...
covid boosters
18 hours ago
Covid-19 boosters have a high probability of risking serious side effects: US Health Official

The United States is revising the need for a third COVID-19 booster...
COVID Surge: Sindh govt decides to shut Restaurants
23 hours ago
COVID Surge: Sindh govt. decides to shut Indoor dine-in, Schools, Gyms From Tomorrow

The Sindh government has on Wednesday decided to shut primary schools, indoor...
pakistan army on corona lockdown
2 days ago
Pakistan Army called for the implementation of coronavirus SOPs: NCOC

The Pakistan Army will be called for executing required coronavirus standard operations...
NCOC Announces To Open Up Vaccination For 30 years And Older
2 days ago
COVID-19 claims 21 lives, total active cases reached 3.63%: NCOC

The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases has reached...
2 days ago
Global hunger levels skyrocketed on conflicts, climate change, Covid: UN

UNITED NATIONS: Global hunger levels have skyrocketed because of conflicts, climate change...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

A Party Under the Sky Full of Stars 2021 year Astronomy
9 mins ago
A Party Under the Sky Full of Stars

Santa Clarita's local bunch Astronomy Club facilitated a star gathering at Vasquez...
Chrissy Teigen racism
22 mins ago
Chrissy Teigen Addresses Mental Health Struggles After Being “Cancelled”

Following her public bullying charges earlier this year, Chrissy Teigen spoke candidly...
United Airlines Expects to Launch Electric Aircraft by 2030
26 mins ago
United Airlines Expects to Launch Electric Aircraft by 2030

United Airlines Ventures (UAV) has recently invested in the electric aircraft start-up,...
FO Iraq Hospital Fire
42 mins ago
Pakistan Deeply Saddened Over Tragic Hospital Fire Incident In Iraq

Pakistan has on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident of...