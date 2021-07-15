Pakistan COVID Positivity rate stands at 5.52% With 2,545 New cases

Pakistan has on Thursday recorded 2,545 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 981,392.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 47 more people succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 during this period in Pakistan. The death toll now hits 22,689.

Statistics 15 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,910

Positive Cases: 2545

Positivity % : 5.2%

Deaths : 47 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 15, 2021

On May 24 this year, Pakistan had recorded a 5.21% coronavirus positivity ratio. Currently, the infection rate stands at 5.52%.

NCOC’s data from Thursday shows that 48,910 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 2,545 of them came back positive for coronavirus.

With 47 new fatalities from the virus, the national death tally soared to 22,689.

The country’s active number of cases crossed the 40,000 marks a day earlier and currently stand at 42,330.

According to the official portal, the number of recoveries from coronavirus in the country has reached 916,373 and the total number of confirmed cases has reached 981,392.