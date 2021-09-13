Students aged 15 and above in Sindh to get vaccinated

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Education Department that the school students aged 15 years and above will get vaccinated.

The extent is being taken in acquiescence with the COVID-19 inoculation policy for students aged 15 years and above. Stated the notification.

The education department has gratified school management to deliver the details of the students worried on the proforma attached with the notification at the earliest.

The notification reads the file of each student comprising the proforma signed by parents must be available with school principals when the health department’s inoculation teams visit the schools.

Whereas, the school managements have been directed to collaborate with and facilitate the health department teams and keep three copies of the filled proforma, “duly signed and attested by the principals” ready to be handed over to the team, student, and to be kept in school’s record.

The government of Pakistan has made it certain to lower the age of those qualified to get a COVID-19 vaccine to 15 years.

The children between the ages of 15 and 18 will be vaccinated for free with the Pfizer vaccine, stated The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

A registration certificate will be mandatory for children up to the age of 18 to be inoculated.

The NCOC said mobile vaccination teams will visit schools and colleges, and the Pfizer inoculation will be accessible at all central vaccination centers.