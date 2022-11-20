Govt responsible for ensuring Imran Khan’s security: CJ IHC

The IHC CJ’s remarks came during the hearing of two merged petitions.

Justice Farooq further said the PTI would have to submit a new petition

The court later adjourned the case till November 22.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has remarked there are concerns over another attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan as per the police reports submitted in court.

The remarks came during the hearing of two merged petitions on Saturday regarding the holding of a rally on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The PTI has submitted a plea seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a protest sit-in while the traders had petitioned for ensuring the citizens’ rights to access roads during political demonstrations.

During the hearing, the police presented a report before the court saying there is a possibility of another attack on Imran Khan during the protest, which the former prime minister plans to join after recovering from his injuries.

The Chief Justice said it was the government’s responsibility to address the issue related to Imran Khan’s security. He said the PTI would have to move the court again through a new petition as the one being heard had become ineffective.

He said the administration should take a decision on PTI’s request in accordance with the law and ensure that roads are not blocked while determining the venue of the rally, ensuring both the political party’s right to protest and fundamental rights of citizens.

Advertisement

The assistance of PTI counsel Babar Awan informed that the petitioner, Ali Nawaz Awan, was not available to attend the hearing and prayed to the court to adjourn the case.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal told the court that the petition was filed on November 3 and had already become ineffective. Advocate General Jehangir Jadoon said it was not known when the petitioners would be in Islamabad.

Justice Farooq remarked that the cause of action on which this petition was based did not exist anymore. He said the court cannot suggest a place for the protest.

The judge said the capital city administration should decide it it will allow the PTI to stage a protest at D-Chowk or F-9 Park. The court later adjourned the case till November 22.

Also Read SHC moved to stop police for arresting Haleem Adil Sheikh SHC was moved by Ahsan Adil Sheikh, son of Member of Sindh...

Advertisement