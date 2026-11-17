BISP expands cash assistance to unmarried women 45 and older

Digital mobile wallets and an interoperable payment system have been introduced to ensure convenient and transparent payments to beneficiary women.

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme Board has approved the inclusion of unmarried women aged 45 and older in the financial assistance scheme, BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid said Monday.





Speaking at a press conference, Khalid said that of the more than 10 million BISP beneficiary families across the country, about 5 million are in Punjab. She said the figures reflect that BISP is a national social welfare program providing support to eligible families nationwide, regardless of political affiliation.





Khalid also announced a new digital payment system, saying digital mobile wallets and an interoperable payment system have been introduced to ensure convenient and transparent payments to beneficiary women.





"Through 1-LINK, six partner banks have been connected to this system, and the beneficiaries will no longer be restricted to a specific center to receive the Benazir Income Support Programme amount," she said.





Free SIMs have been provided to beneficiary women and digital wallet accounts have been activated in their names, Khalid said. Beneficiaries will receive SMS notifications when funds are credited to their accounts and when withdrawing payments, she added.