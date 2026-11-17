Jobless growth: Unemployment in Pakistan is structural, not cyclical

Over 60 percent of the population is under the age of 30. Pakistan added around 115 million people to its working-age population between 1975 and 2025.

Pakistan’s unemployment problem is no longer a passing feature of boom and bust cycles but a structural one, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in the chapter on job creation in its Annual Report 2025-26.





The central bank said the economy has failed to generate enough productive jobs for its growing working-age population, and warned that the country may squander its demographic dividend unless it sustains higher growth and transforms its production structure.





The unemployment rate rose to 7.2 percent in FY25, compared with 6.3 percent in FY21 and 5.7 percent in FY18. The increase coincided with weak and volatile growth. Average GDP growth slowed to 2.8 percent during FY19-FY25 from 4.2 percent in the preceding seven years, and the economy contracted in FY23.





Over 60 percent of the population is under the age of 30. Pakistan added around 115 million people to its working-age population between 1975 and 2025, and is projected to add another 156 million over the next 50 years.





Growth that does not create jobs





The report said the link between growth and employment has weakened sharply over the decades. Employment elasticity was estimated at 0.6 during 1972-78 and around 0.2 during 2000-18. SBP’s own estimates put it at 0.11 for 2000-25, at the lower end of the 0.11-0.15 range seen in developing countries. In developed economies, the range is 0.43-0.48.





The central bank attributed this to the slow pace of structural transformation. Labor has moved from agriculture to services, but mostly to low-productivity and informal activities such as construction, real estate, transport and wholesale and retail trade. The share of manufacturing has fallen over the last three decades, which SBP described as a sign of premature deindustrialization.





“Pakistan has largely missed the phase of large-scale industrialization,” the report said, citing research that links it to job creation in East Asian economies.





Even if reforms revive manufacturing, the sector may not absorb labor as it once did because of rising automation and falling labor intensity, the report said.





Other macroeconomic factors also weighed on job creation. Exports fell to 9.5 percent of GDP on average during 2016-25 from 16.3 percent in the 1990s, against 21.0 percent for lower-middle-income countries. The export basket remains concentrated in low value-added textiles and agricultural products, and integration into global value chains is weak.





Inflation took its toll as well. In FY23, inflation averaged 29.2 percent and GDP contracted by 0.2 percent, while industrial employment fell by 2.2 percent in Punjab and 12.2 percent in Sindh. Real wages dropped from Rs11,697 in FY19 to Rs9,748 in FY25.





On the fiscal side, the tax-to-GDP ratio averaged 10.0 percent during 2020-24, compared with 20.3 percent for low-income developing countries. Current expenditure accounted for 90.1 percent of total spending during FY20-FY26, leaving little room for development spending that could create jobs.





Informality and a missing half





Informal employment accounts for an estimated 81.7 percent of total employment, and 72 percent of non-agricultural jobs. The share has hardly changed in a decade. Wholesale and retail trade alone accounts for around one-third of informal non-agricultural jobs, followed by manufacturing and construction.





The report said own-account workers and unpaid family workers make up 53.4 percent of informal employment, which points to subsistence work rather than firm-based job creation. It added that informal jobs are common even in formal firms, which contract out work to suppliers of informal labor.





The central bank listed high corporate taxes, complex regulations, social security contributions and minimum wage requirements among the reasons firms prefer informal arrangements. It also said repeated withholding tax measures on non-filers since 2015 have pushed transactions into cash.





The labor market also leaves out a large part of the population. Female labor force participation has averaged around 24 percent over the last 17 years, one of the lowest among peer economies. The female unemployment rate stood at 10.7 percent in 2024-25, compared with 6.0 percent for men.





Education has not fixed the problem. At the advanced level of education, female participation is less than half of male participation, while their unemployment rate is more than three times higher.





The report named social norms, restricted mobility, childcare responsibilities, wage gaps and hiring bias as key reasons. Women’s mean hours worked were about one-fourth lower than men’s in 2024-25.





Young and idle





Youth unemployment stood at 12.8 percent in 2024-25, up from 11.1 percent in 2020-21. The NEET rate, which measures the share of youth not in employment, education or training, was 28.4 percent in 2025. It was 45.4 percent for young women, compared with 13.0 percent for young men.





The central bank said the skills mismatch lies at the heart of the problem. Enrollment in technical and vocational training remains low at around 13 percent. Pakistan ranked 124th out of 135 countries in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2025, and 66th in the QS World Future Skills Index.





The report warned of scarring effects, as prolonged unemployment among the young raises the risk of future joblessness and working poverty.





New pressures





The SBP said fourth industrial revolution technologies, the green transition and geoeconomic fragmentation will add to the pressure.





An estimated 17 percent of jobs in Pakistan are vulnerable to automation, citing a study, with manufacturing at particularly high risk. Pakistan’s low readiness for these technologies puts it behind regional peers.





The gig economy is no solution either. About 2.2 million people work in it, or 2.8 percent of the employed labor force, and only 0.08 percent in web-based work. Freelancing exports have grown to $1.5 billion in two years, but 23.2 percent of Pakistani freelancers work in occupations vulnerable to AI.





On the green transition, the SBP said Pakistan risks losing export market share if it does not clean up production. However, a shift would require retraining workers. Around 31 percent of green workers have no formal education or vocational training, and the wage premium for green jobs in Pakistan is merely 2.9 percent, compared with 12 percent in South Asia.





As trade partners reshuffle supply chains, cheap labor and a youth bulge are no longer enough to attract investment, the report said. It noted that economies such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Mexico have drawn investment through better business environments and human capital, while Pakistan has not been able to leverage its geopolitical relationships.





Weak protection for workers





The report also pointed to a decent work deficit. Pakistan ranked 140th out of 143 countries in the fundamental labor rights sub-index of the World Justice Project’s Rule of Law Index. Only around 34 percent of eligible formal-sector workers are registered with provincial social security institutions. There is no government unemployment insurance for private sector workers.





Labor matters were devolved to the provinces after the 18th amendment, which the report said has fragmented laws and enforcement. Recent steps in Sindh and Punjab, including protection for domestic workers, are at an early stage and limited in reach.





What needs to be done





The central bank offered no quick fix. It said the country has also missed three decades of opportunity to integrate into global value chains, and cheap labor is no longer enough to attract them.





It said policy should lower compliance barriers for firms, expand social safety nets for the self-employed, and encourage growth in labor-intensive manufacturing to move job creation toward the formal sector. It called for a manifold increase in public spending on education and skills, support for women’s mobility, childcare and workplace safety, and a slower pace of population growth.





“The enormity and complexity of the challenges may appear insurmountable,” the report said, but it added that strong institutions, investment in skills, fiscal reforms and productivity gains can resolve them.















