Hackers hijack website tool to hit visitors to Zoom, HSBC, CNN and other major sites

Hackers slipped malicious code into the websites of 178 organizations, including Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce, IKEA, in an attempt to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones.

Hackers slipped malicious code into the websites of 178 organizations, including Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA, in an attempt to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones, a security researcher said Monday.





Scott Helme, a researcher who runs the security firm Report URI, said the code was delivered through Optimizely, a platform companies use to test and optimize their websites. Visitors to the affected sites were exposed to the scripts across a range of industries.





According to Helme, the scripts tried to swap cryptocurrency payment addresses for one controlled by the attacker. They also tried to skim credit card numbers as people typed them in and to steal cookies and screenshots. In addition, they tried to plant exploit code on iOS devices.





The cybersecurity firm HudsonRock said it also found evidence that the sites had served malicious code to visitors.





It was not immediately clear whether the code succeeded in each case or how far any resulting hacks extended.





Salesforce said it was investigating unauthorized changes to its Optimizely scripts and had disabled them as a precaution. Apple, Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN and IKEA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.





An Optimizely spokesperson confirmed to Cointelegraph that an unauthorized party exploited a vulnerability in the company’s Experimentation account signup flow to add malicious JavaScript to some customer projects. Optimizely has not said how the attackers gained write access to customer project dashboards.





Helme said the BBC was among the first sites seen serving the injected code, at 4:21 a.m. UTC Monday. Most of the malicious code had been removed by 9:52 p.m. UTC. The tally covers 188 customer files across the 178 organizations. Other reports also name Fox News, the BBC and GitLab among the affected sites.





Addresses that researchers linked to the malware received about $7,100 in cryptocurrency on Monday, according to blockchain records checked by Cointelegraph.





Other recent cyber incidents





Web analytics hijack: On Nov. 4, security outlets reported that hackers linked to APT29 hijacked a web analytics script to deliver iOS and Android exploits. The technique is similar to Monday’s attack.





Refrigeration attacks in Europe: A new wave of cyberattacks on refrigeration systems hit supermarkets across Europe, forcing stores to pull food. Belgian public broadcaster VRT reported the attacks may be the work of hackers with links to Russia.





French blood banks: French authorities said a Nov. 6 cyberattack on several blood banks tried to raise temperatures to dangerous levels but was stopped before it caused damage.





Poland: Poland temporarily took its ePUAP e-government platform offline on Nov. 12 after stopping a cyberattack.





Binance iOS warning: On Nov. 10, Binance warned that a public iOS sandbox escape could expose wallet keys. No attacks have been reported.





Data exposure: A cyberattack on Arara Message may have exposed 77 million email addresses.





Microsoft outage: Microsoft ruled out a cyberattack as the cause of a global outage, according to SBS News on Nov. 13.







