Sadaqat, Farhan fire Pakistan to 215-3 in second T20I batting blitz against Sri Lanka

Farhan struck four boundaries and five sixes in his 44-ball innings.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan piled up 215-3 against Sri Lanka in the second T20I on Sunday, Oct. 11, powered by Maaz Sadaqat’s explosive 96, and captain Sahibzada Farhan’s rapid 73, putting the hosts in a commanding position with an aggressive batting display at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.





Pakistan’s openers set the tone early, adding 55 runs in 6.5 overs before Fakhar Zaman fell for 22 off 17 balls. Maheesh Theekshana took the wicket, with Kamindu Mendis completing the catch.





Farhan then joined Sadaqat to launch a powerful counterattack. The pair added 88 runs for the second wicket, pushing Pakistan to 143-2 in 14.5 overs before Farhan was caught by Theekshana off Dasun Shanaka’s bowling.

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Farhan struck four boundaries and five sixes in his 44-ball innings, giving Pakistan a strong platform for a big total.





Sadaqat kept the pressure on Sri Lanka after the captain’s dismissal, smashing six fours and seven sixes in a blistering 51-ball 96.





He fell on the final ball of the innings to Eshan Malinga, missing a maiden T20 international century by just four runs.





Hasan Nawaz added the finishing touches with an unbeaten 19 off nine balls, including a four and a six, as Pakistan reached 215-3 in 20 overs.





Malinga, Theekshana and Shanaka took one wicket apiece for Sri Lanka, but Pakistan’s aggressive batting ensured the hosts finished with a formidable total.