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PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women

Sahibzada Farhan likely to lead Pakistan in Sri Lanka T20 series

Head coach Mike Hesson is in favor of replacing Salman Ali Agha with Farhan as Pakistan’s T20 captain, the sources said.

Web Desk September 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LAHORE: Pakistan opening batter Sahibzada Farhan has been proposed to retain the captaincy for the home T20 series against Sri Lanka after leading the national side at the Asian Games, according to sources.

Head coach Mike Hesson is in favor of replacing Salman Ali Agha with Farhan as Pakistan’s T20 captain, the sources said.

Pakistan are also expected to give opportunities to young players during the three-match series as the team looks to build a pool of players ahead of the 2028 T20 World Cup.

The sources said Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are unlikely to return for the series.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play three T20 internationals in Rawalpindi on Oct. 9, 11 and 13.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Sahibzada Farhan as captain of men's T20 squad for the 2026 Asian Games, while Abdul Samad will serve as vice-captain.

The PCB announced a 15-member squad for the tournament, which will be held in Aichi, Japan. The men's T20 International competition is scheduled to begin on Sept. 24, with cricket medal matches set for Oct. 3.

Farhan, 30, has represented Pakistan in 46 T20 Internationals, scoring 1,305 runs, including two centuries and 10 half-centuries.

The squad includes four players Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Moaz Sadaqat and Saad Masood who are in line to make their T20 International debuts for Pakistan.

Pakistan's squad comprises captain Sahibzada Farhan, vice-captain Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Moaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem and Usman Khan.

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