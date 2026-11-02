Binance records $3.64 billion in net outflows after reopening withdrawals

The resulting net outflows represented 2.1% of Binance's $171 billion in total assets, based on its latest available proof-of-reserves data as of Oct. 28.

Binance said it recorded $3.64 billion in net outflows after reopening withdrawals on Sunday following a $6.3 billion hack, as customers rushed to move funds off the platform.





The exchange processed $4.65 billion in withdrawals and $1.01 billion in deposits between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. UTC on Nov. 1, Binance said in a post on X.

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The resulting net outflows represented 2.1% of Binance's $171 billion in total assets, based on its latest available proof-of-reserves data as of Oct. 28.





Binance said withdrawal volumes had declined and were stabilizing following an initial spike, while deposit volumes remained substantial.





The exchange began restoring withdrawals in phases at 6 a.m. UTC on Sunday, with services resuming across all 15 networks and assets included in the initial phase by 12:36 p.m. UTC. It said testing was continuing for the remaining networks and assets.





Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao sought to reassure users following the breach, writing on X that "98% choose to stay!" He said most of the net outflows occurred within the first couple of hours after withdrawals resumed.





"Trust isn't earned by what you say in good times. It's earned by what you do in hard times," Zhao added.





The withdrawals followed a record $6.3 billion hack of Binance last week. The FBI attributed the attack to North Korean hackers, identifying the operation as TraderTraitor.





The exchange has said it would absorb the financial impact of the stolen funds rather than pass the losses on to users.





Binance said it had covered around 95% of the impacted amount, up from 90% in its previous update. The exchange said the remaining 5% consisted of less liquid tokens that would take longer to source in the quantities required.