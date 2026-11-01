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Trump leaves door open for Zelensky at G20 summit after inviting Putin Fitness influencer Liam Fitzgerald dies in tragic motorcycle accident Alex Consani's jaw-dropping Mona Lisa transformation leaves fans speechless Govt, JI to hold final talks on petroleum Levy on Nov 3 Trump leaves door open for Zelensky at G20 summit after inviting Putin Fitness influencer Liam Fitzgerald dies in tragic motorcycle accident Alex Consani's jaw-dropping Mona Lisa transformation leaves fans speechless Govt, JI to hold final talks on petroleum Levy on Nov 3

Trump leaves door open for Zelensky at G20 summit after inviting Putin

The United States holds the G20 presidency with the leaders' summit scheduled for Dec. 14-15.

Web Desk November 01, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
If Zelensky receives an invitation and attends, the summit could create an important diplomatic opportunity

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida was asked whether he would invite Zelensky to the December summit, following Washington's decision to extend an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin.


"I would, I would. No problem," Trump replied, signaling his willingness to include the Ukrainian leader in the high-profile diplomatic gathering.


The remarks come after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed in September that Washington had invited Moscow to participate in the summit despite Russia's continuing war against Ukraine.


Although Ukraine is not a member of the Group of 20, Ukrainian officials have previously participated in G20 meetings as guest attendees, giving Kyiv an opportunity to engage with world leaders.


Rubio previously said the decision to invite Zelensky rested with Trump, suggesting that the potential invitation would also be considered in terms of its diplomatic value.

Earlier in his exchange with reporters, Trump also referred to his conversation with Zelensky, expressing confidence that the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine could eventually be resolved.


The United States holds the G20 presidency in 2026, with the leaders' summit scheduled for Dec. 14-15 in Miami, Florida. The gathering will take place at Trump National Doral, a golf resort owned by the president.


If Zelensky receives an invitation and attends, the summit could create an important diplomatic opportunity for discussions involving Washington, Kyiv and Moscow amid the continuing conflict.

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