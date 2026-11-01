Pakistan embassy breaks silence on social media reports of attack on ambassador in Tehran

The issue comes as Pakistan continues to play a key role in diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions between Iran and the U. S.

The embassy categorically clarifies that these reports are baseless and factually incorrect

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Embassy in Tehran has dismissed social media reports claiming Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui was attacked in the Iranian capital, calling the allegations false and misleading as Pakistan continues its diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Iran and the United States.





In a statement posted on X, the embassy said it was aware of reports circulating on social media and other platforms about Siddiqui. It firmly rejected the claims, describing them as baseless and factually incorrect.

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"The embassy categorically clarifies that these reports are baseless and factually incorrect," the statement said.





The denial followed reports that Siddiqui had been attacked while attending a gathering in Tehran. According to those accounts, several individuals allegedly assaulted the ambassador after he was invited to the event.





However, the embassy rejected the reports and did not provide further details about the claims. The issue comes as Pakistan continues to play a key role in diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions between Iran and the United States and help end the conflict that began on Feb. 28.





Pakistan's mediation efforts contributed to an interim peace arrangement known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in June. However, the agreement soon fell apart.





Qatar has since joined Pakistan in efforts to bring the conflict to an end. The ongoing crisis has disrupted international shipping and global oil supplies, with tensions also spreading to Saudi Arabia and Yemen.





Washington wants Iran's nuclear program included in negotiations aimed at ending the conflict. Tehran, however, insists that its conditions must be addressed first, including an end to the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and the removal of sanctions on its oil exports.