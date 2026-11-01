AI creates virus to beat antibiotic-resistant infections

The development highlights the growing potential of AI in medicine.

AI could eventually reduce the virus development process to just a few days

A breakthrough in artificial intelligence and medicine has led to the experimental treatment of a patient with a severe bacterial infection using an AI-designed virus, offering new hope against antibiotic-resistant bacteria.





According to Radical Numerics, a California-based AI company, the treatment used a virus developed with the assistance of its AI model, Omni-1.





The model is designed to create viruses known as bacteriophages, which can target and destroy specific bacteria without harming human cells.





Scientists have already been exploring phage therapy as an experimental treatment for serious bacterial infections, particularly in patients who have limited options after conventional antibiotics and other treatments fail.





Traditionally, phage therapy involves identifying naturally occurring viruses capable of attacking harmful bacteria inside a patient's body.





However, Omni-1 takes this approach further by redesigning part of a virus to help it recognize and target specific infection-causing bacteria more effectively.





The company said AI could eventually reduce the virus development process to just a few days, potentially making personalized treatments faster and more accessible for patients facing difficult-to-treat infections.





According to the report, the patient received the experimental treatment through a special medical program that allows doctors to provide unconventional and investigational therapies to individuals whose conditions have not responded to standard medical treatments.





Although the development highlights the growing potential of AI in medicine, further research and clinical evidence will be needed to establish the treatment's safety and effectiveness.