Sunday, November 1, 2026
Watch Live
Sunday, November 1, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
31-OCT-2026
PETROL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 377.91/ltr
DIESEL
+2.29 PKR
Rs. 402.96/ltr
Headlines
DeepSeek unveils prototype of new AI agent Kylie Jenner dazzles in $350 black mini dress for 'After Dark' collection Pakistan warns Taliban of 'heavy price' over threats and drone attacks, says DG ISPR 4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles KP's Swat and Malakand Trump leaves door open for Zelensky at G20 summit after inviting Putin Fitness influencer Liam Fitzgerald dies in tragic motorcycle accident Alex Consani's jaw-dropping Mona Lisa transformation leaves fans speechless Govt, JI to hold final talks on petroleum Levy on Nov 3 DeepSeek unveils prototype of new AI agent Kylie Jenner dazzles in $350 black mini dress for 'After Dark' collection Pakistan warns Taliban of 'heavy price' over threats and drone attacks, says DG ISPR 4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles KP's Swat and Malakand Trump leaves door open for Zelensky at G20 summit after inviting Putin Fitness influencer Liam Fitzgerald dies in tragic motorcycle accident Alex Consani's jaw-dropping Mona Lisa transformation leaves fans speechless Govt, JI to hold final talks on petroleum Levy on Nov 3

DeepSeek unveils prototype of new AI agent

The main goal of the new system is to reduce the need for humans to manage several AI agents.

Web Desk November 01, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
DeepSeek said recent advances in AI have made it possible to develop agents that can handle a wide range of activities

DeepSeek is testing a new AI agent that can handle multiple tasks with little human involvement.


The move comes as competition grows between Chinese AI developers and US companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic in the race to build advanced coding assistants.


The main goal of the new system is to reduce the need for humans to manage several AI agents at once. It is designed to coordinate different tasks, monitor progress, and manage complex workflows more independently.


DeepSeek said recent advances in AI have made it possible to develop agents that can handle a wide range of activities. These include managing calendars, writing professional emails, preparing technical reports, and developing software.


The project comes as major AI companies compete to build more independent coding tools. Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex have already shown strong abilities in handling complex software development tasks.


However, some industry experts believe DeepSeek is moving in the right direction but question whether its new system offers major improvements over existing AI tools.


DeepSeek has also acknowledged concerns about data privacy and confidentiality. The company recently released an open-source prototype of the AI agent on GitHub, a platform used by developers to share code.


However, DeepSeek clarified that the release is only an early proof of concept. It is not yet a fully developed product.

Recommended

Trump administration bans DeepSeek from civilian federal agencies over security concerns

Trump administration bans DeepSeek from civilian federal agencies over security concerns
AI adoption grows faster than internet globally

AI adoption grows faster than internet globally
MiniMax leads China’s AI IPO wave with blockbuster market debut

MiniMax leads China’s AI IPO wave with blockbuster market debut
China’s DeepSeek banned

China’s DeepSeek banned
U.S. lawmakers introduce legislation to ban chinese and other foreign AI in federal agencies

U.S. lawmakers introduce legislation to ban chinese and other foreign AI in federal agencies
Chinese AI Model MiniMax-M1 Surpasses DeepSeek in Efficiency

Chinese AI Model MiniMax-M1 Surpasses DeepSeek in Efficiency
Taiwan bans DeepSeek for government institutions over security concerns

Taiwan bans DeepSeek for government institutions over security concerns
Texas bans AI chatbot DeepSeek and other apps on govt devices

Texas bans AI chatbot DeepSeek and other apps on govt devices
DeepSeek restricted by ‘Hundreds’ of companies in days

DeepSeek restricted by ‘Hundreds’ of companies in days
Open Claw helps small businesses, automate daily work with AI agents

Open Claw helps small businesses, automate daily work with AI agents
Beyond the Screen: The Hidden environmental cost of our online world revealed

Beyond the Screen: The Hidden environmental cost of our online world revealed
Zombie accounts could turn your forgotten profiles into hacker targets

Zombie accounts could turn your forgotten profiles into hacker targets