GTA 6 gameplay videos leaked before release

GTA 6 is Rockstar’s most-anticipated game, and fans want more info. New gameplay footage has piqued interest in the game’s release.

Leaked GTA 6 gameplay videos suggest the launch is near. The videos are from a test build and show characters and nits in Vice City.

A person who goes by the name “teapotuberhacker” and claims to be the person behind the recent Uber hack posted the video on GTA Forums.

Rockstar Games has now told a Bloomberg reporter that the leaks are true and that they are true. The massive leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 is true.

Some say the GTA 6 video leaks are the biggest ever. The leaks include screenshots on Twitter and Reddit. Character names have leaked (Lucia, Jason, and more).

Take a look:

gta 6 has even crazier NPC conversations pic.twitter.com/VxsCzMEEIk — 👔 (@Who2Pitts) September 18, 2022

In GTA 6, ‘Time until Cops Dispatched’ appears, suggesting a countdown. More footage shows a man and his friends talking poolside. Rockstar’s “WhatUp! message received” notification appears.

When will GTA 6 be released?

All of the big leaks point to one thing: the launch of GTA 6. Since 2014, there have been leaks and rumours online that GTA 6 is being made.

It was also said that it was called “Project Americas” as a secret name. But there was still no word on when the popular and much-awaited game would come out.

GTA 6 is rumoured to launch in 2025. The popular Rockstar game may launch on PS4 and above and Xbox Series S/X before PCs. Leaked videos and screenshots can help you prepare.

