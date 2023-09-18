China’s Hit Game ‘Honkai: Star Rail’ Heads To Xbox & Switch”

Chinese game developer HoYoverse showcased the trailer for Honkai: Star Rail.

There are indications of a potential expansion of the game to Xbox and Switch.

Mobile players have passionately embraced Honkai: Star Rail.

Chinese game developer HoYoverse recently unveiled the latest trailer for Honkai: Star Rail during Sony’s State of Play event. The trailer disclosed the release date for the PlayStation 5 edition, scheduled for October 11. While Honkai: Star Rail has been accessible on mobile devices and Windows PCs globally since its April launch, indications now suggest it may extend to Xbox and Switch platforms.

An announcement during the Sony trailer mentioned the game’s status as “console exclusive for a limited time,” implying a potential future release on other consoles like Xbox and Switch. However, official release dates for these platforms have yet to be confirmed.

Mobile players have exhibited significant enthusiasm for the game, collectively investing $500 million in the game between its April 26 launch and July 31, as reported by Sensor Tower, an intelligence firm. This underscores the game’s popularity and financial success since its global debut. With the imminent arrival of the PlayStation 5 version and the prospect of expansion to Xbox and Switch, Honkai: Star Rail is poised to attract an even broader player base across multiple gaming platforms. Enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate enjoying the game’s action-packed gameplay, captivating narrative, and stunning visuals on their preferred gaming systems.

