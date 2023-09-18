Meta Set To Shut Down Three VR Games, Leaves Gamers Wondering Why?

Meta has announced the discontinuation of three VR games.

Dead and Buried II was an offering from Meta’s Oculus Studios.

The decision to shutter these games aligns with its focus on metaverse initiatives.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, has declared the closure of three virtual reality (VR) games, offering no elucidation to its user base. The affected games encompass Dead and Buried, Dead and Buried II, and Bogo. In a communication sent to current game proprietors, the tech behemoth conveyed that it would cease support for these games on March 15, 2024.

Dead and Buried, introduced in 2016, emerged as an early multiplayer VR shooter that explored room-scale gameplay, encompassing cooperative play, player-versus-player action, and single-player modes. Dead and Buried II, originally designed for the inaugural Oculus Quest, was launched in May 2019 by Meta’s in-house game development outfit, Oculus Studios. Meanwhile, Bogo, a complimentary Oculus Quest release, enables users to nurture and attend to a virtual companion.

Although Meta has refrained from furnishing a specific rationale behind the termination of these games, it is noteworthy that the company has shifted its focus toward its metaverse initiatives. Recently, Meta revealed intentions to introduce its social VR application, Horizon Worlds, in early access for select users across web and mobile platforms. The company has already initiated the deployment of its inaugural Meta Horizon world, named Super Rumble, within the Meta Quest app for Android, with iOS compatibility on the horizon. Early access is also accessible via any web browser at horizon.meta.com.

