Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Shines As Top Honoree At Japan Game Awards

The Grand Award at the Japan Game Awards was claimed by the Sunbreak expansion for Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise. Initially launched for PC and Nintendo Switch, it later became available on other consoles earlier this year.

Nintendo’s Family Computer, also known as Famicom, was honored with the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award, marking its 40th anniversary. Takashi Tezuka, an executive officer at Nintendo and the designer behind Super Mario Bros., accepted the award on the company’s behalf.

Furthermore, 11 games were honored with the Award for Excellence. This list included titles like God of War Ragnarök, Hogwarts Legacy, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Resident Evil 4 (2023), Sonic Frontiers, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The Game Designers Award was presented to RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, a unique hand-drawn role-playing game selected by a panel of nine Japanese creators, among them Masahiro Sakurai and Hideki Kamiya.

The Japan Game Awards is an annual event coordinated by the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA) and partially determined by public votes. These awards acknowledge the remarkable contributions of individuals and organizations in the Japanese gaming industry. In essence, Japan Game Awards 2023 served as a platform to spotlight the diverse and inventive games emerging from Japan. It celebrated the triumph of Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion and acknowledged the enduring impact of Nintendo’s Famicom on the gaming landscape.

