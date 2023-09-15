Cities: Skylines 2 Launches Without Essential Building Feature, Devs Respond

Cities Skylines 2 base game comes with numerous enhancements.

The absence of contour lines in the CS2 base game might present challenges.

Future Additions Welcomed for Cities Skylines 2.

The base version of Cities Skylines 2 boasts a wealth of additional features, quality-of-life enhancements, and essential tools inspired by mods. From new road systems and traffic management to seasonal weather, disasters, an intricate economy, and more, CS2 seems to offer almost everything we could desire in a sequel. However, as the CS2 release date approaches, developer Colossal Order has confirmed the absence of a notably useful feature. It might pose a challenge when attempting to plan and specify multi-level construction in CS2.

The revamped CS2 maps, set to introduce bigger, more diverse landscapes that players can customize in terms of climate, location, and architectural style, bring exciting changes. Nevertheless, when it comes to analyzing topography intricacies and devising road layouts, zones, and other elements, the Cities Skylines 2 base game lacks a typically valuable tool.

During a recent Cities Skylines 2 livestream, Colossal Order’s community manager, Madeleine ‘Maddie’ Jonsson, confirmed the absence of contour lines in CS2 upon launch. Contour lines in the original Cities Skylines were instrumental in highlighting elevation changes and terrain nuances, aiding in precise building foundation placement.

Jonsson stated, “At release, there will not be contour lines. There aren’t any contour lines in the game right now, and there won’t be at release.” While Colossal Order has yet to detail post-launch plans for Cities Skylines 2, there is a possibility that contour lines might be introduced through an update after the game’s release. Additionally, the CS2 base game will lack features like customizable park outlines, as well as other detailing and decoration tools specific to park construction. Colossal Order, however, expresses interest in hearing players’ suggestions for future additions.

For those curious about CS2 DLC and long-term support expectations, more information is available. Additionally, players can prepare for launch day by checking the complete game system requirements to ensure their PC meets the necessary specifications.

