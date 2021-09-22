BISE Kohat Inter Results 2021 announced today

The BISE Kohat Inter Board has announced the 2021 results of matric on Wednesday (today) on its official website.

BISE Kohat Inter result 2021

The announcement regarding the position holders of Inter annual exams 2021 will be made on the same day as the result announcement. The ceremony will be held according to the COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government to prevent the spread of the ongoing pandemic.

In the ceremony, the prize will be distributed among the position holders who have secured maximum marks in the annual exams 2021. The results will be also available on the CDs and the candidates can collect them from the Kohat board after the submission of Rs.300/-.

How to Check BISE Kohat Intermediate result 2021?

Candidates can check the results by clicking on the link below