SB University gives laptops to three different dis-abled students

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 06:48 pm
SB University

In Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed Benazirabad gave laptop computers to three disabled university students.

The students with disabilities studying in various programs of the university Muhammad Amin Brohi is from the English Department, Kashif Ali of the Economics Department, and Ghulam Ali Leghari of Business Administration.

The Vice-Chancellor, speaking to the students at the ceremony, stated that only visible people in our society are considered worthy of any work. Teachers love and care for their students as much as their parents do.

“I am a teacher by profession. Our teachers especially encourage students with disabilities and give them opportunities to assert themselves in the field of education. Today, I am happy that with a little effort, my university students with disabilities get laptops”.

