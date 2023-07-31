BISE Faisalabad announced 10th Class result 2023 | Check Faisalabad board Matric Result

BISE Faisalabad – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad on Monday announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate (Second Annual) Examination, 2023.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Faisalabad, BISE DG Khan, BISE Multan, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Lahore, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

BISE Faisalabad Matric Result 2023 – 10th Class Result 2023

The matric result of Faisalabad Board have been announced you can check the results here or visit official website.

Event Date 10th Class Result July 31, 2023 Result Time 10:00 AM Exams Date 3rd April 2023 Result Availability BISE Faisalabad Website SMS Result Send Roll Number to 800240

How to check BISE Faisalabad Matric result 2023?

You can check BISE Faisalabad Matric result 2023 by following method:

By name

By SMS

Every Student received a distinct roll number slip from the Faisalabad Board. The Faisalabad Board has made the 10th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE Faisalabad result page, students can access their complete 10th class result card for the Faisalabad Board exams.

Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to “800240” to get your BISE Faisalabad Board 2023 result via mobile SMS.

Visit: https://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/