BISE Lahore announced 9th Class result 2023 – Check Result here

BISE Lahore – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Tuesday announced the results for the Secondary School Certificate (Second Annual) Examination, 2023.

There are nine education boards in Punjab including BISE Lahore, BISE DG Khan, BISE Faisalabad, BISE Gujranwala, BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Multan, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sargodha, and BISE Sahiwal.

BISE Lahore 9th Class Result 2023

The matric result of Lahore Board have been announced you can check the results here or visit official website.

Event Date
Result Declaration DateAug 22, 2023
Result Time10:00 AM
Result AvailabilityBISE Lahore Website
SMS ResultSend Roll Number to 80029
How to check BISE Lahore Matric result 2023?

You can check BISE Lahore Matric result 2023 by following method:

  • By roll number
  • By name
  • By SMS

Every Students received a distinct roll number slip from the Lahore Board. The Lahore Board has made the 10th Class Result 2023 Roll Number accessible to all students. By entering their roll number in the official website BISE Lahore result page, students can access their complete 10th class result card for the Lahore Board exams.

Type your Roll Number and send SMS message to “80029” to get your BISE Lahore Board 2023 result via mobile SMS.

Visit: https://www.biselahore.com/

