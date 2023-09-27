Peshawar board Inter Result 2023 (2nd Year) Announced!

Articles
Peshawar board Inter Result 2023 officially announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) 12th class Result announced on Sept 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

How to check 12th class 2023 Peshawar Boards?

KPK Boards 12th result 2023  on the official website of the board. Students will be able to check their total marks and marks in each subject e.g. 12 class computer science, 12 class biology, and other subjects’ marks on the official online transcript/result card issued by the board. Follow the following steps to check your result:

  • Open your web browser (preferably Google Chrome) and type in the official website of the KPK Board.
  • On the result day, the home page of the board website displays an area to enter your roll number and check the result directly.
  • Enter your roll number in the given area and press enter, or click on submit button.
Board(BISE)Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar
Class12th (2nd Year)
Exam DateMay June, 2023
Total Students60,0000
Result Date28 September 2023 at 11:00 AM
Result LinkCheck Here
Official websitewww.bisep.edu.pk
