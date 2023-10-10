BISE Faisalabad Board Announces 11th Class Result for 2023

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad announced the results for the 11th Class (1st Year) on October 10, 2023. These results, covering FA and FSc, are accessible online through the official BISE Faisalabad Board website. Students have the convenience of checking their results online, and an award ceremony will be organized to honor the top-performing students.

BISE Faisalabad 1st Year 11th Class Result 2023

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education across the country will also announce their 1st-year results on the same date. This year’s 11th class result cards will provide details of students’ marks, grades, GPA, and percentiles in each subject.

How to Check the 1st Year Result of the Faisalabad Board?

The BISE Faisalabad Board’s 11th Class results for 2023 available on the official website. To check your results, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official BISE Faisalabad website (http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/).

2. Look for the “Result” or “Result 2023” section. On result days, the homepage typically displays a search bar for result checking where you enter your roll number.

3. If you visit the website after the result day, find “Intermediate (Part I) Annual Examination 2023.”

4. Enter your roll number.

5. Click “Submit” or “View Result.”

6. Print or download your result for reference.

Check the 1st Year Result 2023 Faisalabad Board by SMS

You can also check the Faisalabad Board 11th Class result by SMS. Send your roll number in an SMS to 800240, and you’ll receive your result within a minute.

Check the 1st Year Result 2023 Faisalabad Board by Name & Roll Number

To check the result by name, visit the website, and navigate to the results section. Enter your roll number and select the “2023” session to access your results. The result by name is usually available a few days after the initial release. Alternatively, you can check the Faisalabad Board 11th class result by name in the result gazette, a PDF document uploaded on the website on the same day. Click on the result gazette and use CTRL+F to search for results by name. To verify your outcome by name, provide:

1. Your name.

2. Your father’s name.



3. Choose the type of exam.