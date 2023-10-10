BISE Gujranwala Board Announces 11th Class Result for 2023

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala announced the results for the 11th Class (1st Year) on October 10, 2023. These results, encompassing FA and FSc, is accessible online through the official website of the BISE Gujranwala Board. Students have the convenience of checking their results online, and an award ceremony will be organized to honor the top-performing students.

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education across the country announced their 1st-year results on the same date. This year’s 11th class result cards will provide details of students’ marks, grades, GPA, and percentiles in each subject.

The BISE Gujranwala Board’s 11th Class results for 2023 is available at 10:00 AM on the official website. To check your results, follow these steps:

1. Visit the BISE Gujranwala website (https://bisegrw.edu.pk/).

2. Locate the “Result” or “Result 2023” section. On result days, the homepage typically displays a search bar for result checking where you enter your roll number.



3. If you visit the website after the result day, look for “Intermediate (Part II) Annual Examination 2023.”4. Enter your roll number.5. Click “Submit” or “View Result.”6. Print or download your result for reference.

You can also check the Gujranwala Board 11th Class result by SMS. Send your roll number in an SMS to 800299, and you’ll receive your result within a minute.

To check the result by name, visit the website and navigate to the results section. Enter your roll number and select the “2023” session to access your results. The result by name is usually available a few days after the initial release. Alternatively, you can check the Gujranwala Board 11th class result by name in the result gazette, a PDF document uploaded on the website on the same day. Click on the result gazette and use CTRL+F to search for results by name. To verify your outcome by name, provide:

1. Your name.

2. Your father’s name.

3. Choose the type of exam.

The result gazette contains the results of all students who took the 11th class exams in 2023, including pass percentages and GPAs for institutions. Private candidates will receive result cards at their addresses, while regular students can collect their result cards from their colleges the day after the results are announced.