BISE SARGODHA BOARD Announces 1st Year Result for 2023

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha is announcing the 11th class result for 2023 on October 10, 2023, at 10:20 AM. The online result will be available at 10:00 a.m. It’s important to note that all Punjab boards are simultaneously revealing the results on the same date and time.

How to Check Sargodha Board 1st Year Result 2023

BISE Sargodha will release first-year results online via its website. The results will be accessible at www.bisesargodha.edu.pk at 10:00 a.m. on October 10, 2023. Additionally, students can check their results using SMS by sending their roll number to 800290.

