PU announces MA and MSc results for 2023; see details here

PU announces MA and MSc results for 2023; see details here

Articles
Advertisement
PU announces MA and MSc results for 2023; see details here

PU announces MA and MSc results for 2023; see details here

Advertisement

Lahore – On Thursday, the University of the Punjab disclosed the results for the MA and MSc annual examinations of 2023.

The country’s oldest university released results for MA Arabic Part-I and II annual examination 2023, MA Political Science, MA Islamic Studies, MA Urdu, and MSc Mathematics Part-I annual examination 2023, as well as MSc Physics and Chemistry Part-II.

To access the results, candidates can visit http://pu.edu.pk/home/results/#.

In recent developments, the University of the Punjab announced the conclusion of its two-year Master’s degree program. It clarified that no private or regular students would be offered the MA program, and admissions would be available only for the fifth semester.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Education News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story