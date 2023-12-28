PU announces MA and MSc results for 2023; see details here

Lahore – On Thursday, the University of the Punjab disclosed the results for the MA and MSc annual examinations of 2023.

The country’s oldest university released results for MA Arabic Part-I and II annual examination 2023, MA Political Science, MA Islamic Studies, MA Urdu, and MSc Mathematics Part-I annual examination 2023, as well as MSc Physics and Chemistry Part-II.

To access the results, candidates can visit http://pu.edu.pk/home/results/#.

In recent developments, the University of the Punjab announced the conclusion of its two-year Master’s degree program. It clarified that no private or regular students would be offered the MA program, and admissions would be available only for the fifth semester.