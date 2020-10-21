Adsense 970×250
Ayesha Omar looks chic in latest photos

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

21st Oct, 2020. 08:08 pm
Ayesha Omar

The fashionista of the Pakistan entertainment industry, Ayesha Omar has once again left her fans awestruck with her latest photos uploaded on her Instagram account.

With over 4 million followers on Instagram, the diva rules over several hearts. Apart from her acting skill, her smile is one thing to die for.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress keeps on experimenting with new styles and simply rock at it. From eastern to western wear, Omar always steals the show.

Her new pictures in a colorful jacket have taken over the internet by storm. Have a look!

She captioned the photos as,

“The debt we owe to the play of imagination is Incalculable,” a famous quote by Carl Gustav Jung.

Ayesha also told about one of her favorite painters.

“The print on the wall is a painting by another Gustav. Gustav Klimpt. One of my favorite 19th Century modernist painters” writes Ayesha.

Ayesha Omar is an actress, model, painter as well as a singer. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan. For her contribution to the entertainment industry, Ayesha was awarded the Tamgha-e-Fakhr-e-Pakistan (Pride of Pakistan) in 2019.

 

