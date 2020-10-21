Adsense 970×250
320×100

Urwa Hocane shares funny incident with Imran Ashraf

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

21st Oct, 2020. 10:11 pm
Adsense 300×600
Urwa Hocane and Imran Ashraf

After taking a break from the entertainment industry, Urwa Hocane is back on the sets of drama series and is being loved by the audience. 

She is recently working with one of the versatile actors of Pakistan, Imran Ashraf, in a new Pakistani drama. During a recent interview, Urwa shared a funny incident that happened on the sets with Imran Ashraf.

“We were doing a scene; Imran and me, in that scene I were supposed to fall and Imran was supposed to hold me, it was master shot and in full flow I fell, and Imran let me fall.  I asked Imran why didn’t you hold me?”

She added while laughing her lungs out,

“Imran said because I respect you so much, this is my respect for you. And I asked him that will you let me fall in respect?”

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Gulsim Ali new photos
6 hours ago
Have a look at Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun new photos

Dirilis: Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali has left her fans around the world...
Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal nikkah ceremony
6 hours ago
Who attended Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal nikkah ceremony?

Many Pakistani celebrities have shocked their fans by getting married, especially during...
Wonder Woman 1984 release
6 hours ago
Gal Gadot teases fans about Wonder Woman 1984 release

On Wednesday, Hollywood actress Gal Gadot has teased her fans about her...
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain
6 hours ago
What does Yasir Hussain reveal about wife Iqra Aziz?

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are one of the most talked-about celebrity...
Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri
8 hours ago
Things Aima Baig & Shahbaz Shigri haven’t done before

One of the most adorable couples in the Pakistan entertainment industry, Aima...
Dirilis: Erugrul Banu Cickek
8 hours ago
Ertugrul star Ezgi Esma Tümen aka Banu Cicek shares throwback photo

On Wednesday, the Turkish actress Ezgi Esma Tümen who played Banu Çiçek,...
Adsense 300×250

Recent News

AED TO PKR
5 hours ago
AED TO PKR Rate, 22 Oct: Today UAE Dirham to PKR

Thursday: Today's UAE Dirham TO PKR (AED TO PKR) exchange rate (Last...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan, 22 October 2020

Today 24K Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 117000. These prices are normally the...
SAR TO PKR
5 hours ago
SAR TO PKR, 22 Oct: Today’s Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan

Thursday: Today 1 Saudi Riyal TO PKR (SAR TO PKR) exchange rate...
Pakistanis Laughing
5 hours ago
India comes With another Rumors Pakistanis Cannot Stop Laughing

There’s false news and then there’s Indian media.Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar...