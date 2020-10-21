Urwa Hocane shares funny incident with Imran Ashraf

After taking a break from the entertainment industry, Urwa Hocane is back on the sets of drama series and is being loved by the audience.

She is recently working with one of the versatile actors of Pakistan, Imran Ashraf, in a new Pakistani drama. During a recent interview, Urwa shared a funny incident that happened on the sets with Imran Ashraf.

“We were doing a scene; Imran and me, in that scene I were supposed to fall and Imran was supposed to hold me, it was master shot and in full flow I fell, and Imran let me fall. I asked Imran why didn’t you hold me?”

She added while laughing her lungs out,

“Imran said because I respect you so much, this is my respect for you. And I asked him that will you let me fall in respect?”