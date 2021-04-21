Adsense 970×250

Ayeza Khan Embraces A Stunning Emerald Green Attire In Recent Post

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 08:18 pm
Ayeza Khan Instagram
Actress Ayeza Khan always keeps her fans glued to her Instagram account by uploading one stunning picture after the other.

Taking to Instagram, the Meharposh starlet shares few jaw-dropping snaps donning an emerald green attire.

Her makeup was on point, with a glowing highlighter enhancing her facial features. The actress chose her hair to tie in a bun at the back and wore green-shaded lenses to compliment her entire look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Earlier, the actress had shared a few of her gorgeous images wearing a pistachio coloured maxy and she completely nailed the look.

The post has garnered immense love from fans as she stole millions of hearts within no time. Ayeza also complimented her look with beautiful earrings, rings and minimal makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

