Ayeza Khan Pays Homage to timeless grace, elegance In These Snaps

Actress Ayeza Khan always keeps her fans glued to her Instagram account by uploading one stunning picture after the other.

Taking to Instagram, the Chupke Chupke starlet shares few jaw-dropping snaps donning an all-black stunning attire.

The post has garnered immense love from fans as she stole millions of hearts within no time. Ayeza chose her hair in curls and complimented her look with beautiful studs, a black clutch and minimal makeup.

Ayeza Khan is considered one of the most successful actresses of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The diva has appeared in various popular drama serials including Do Qadam Door Thay, Yaariyan, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, Tum Kon Piya, and others. Her drama serial ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ was a major hit.