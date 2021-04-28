Adsense 970×250

Ayeza Khan Pays Homage to timeless grace, elegance In These Snaps

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 08:26 pm
Adsense 300×600
Ayeza Khan
Adsense 300×250

Actress Ayeza Khan always keeps her fans glued to her Instagram account by uploading one stunning picture after the other.

Taking to Instagram, the Chupke Chupke starlet shares few jaw-dropping snaps donning an all-black stunning attire.

The post has garnered immense love from fans as she stole millions of hearts within no time. Ayeza chose her hair in curls and complimented her look with beautiful studs, a black clutch and minimal makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza Khan is considered one of the most successful actresses of Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The diva has appeared in various popular drama serials including Do Qadam Door Thay, Yaariyan, Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai, Tum Kon Piya, and others. Her drama serial ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ was a major hit.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Minal Khan
3 hours ago
Minal Khan Appreciates Her Brother Maaz Khan’s Hard Work

TV actress Minal Khan has always seen sharing photos with her siblings...
3 hours ago
Nauman Ijaz Reminds Everyone To Wear A Mask With Hilarious Quotes

Veteran showbiz actor Nauman Ijaz has urged everyone to wear masks and...
5 hours ago
Prince Harry’s cheeky remark to Prince William over Kate Middleton proposal

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex is thought to have encouraged Prince William...
5 hours ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary this Thursday

Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their tenth anniversary on Thursday. But...
Disha has dropped a behind-the-scenes video
6 hours ago
Disha Patani drops a BTS video of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Radhe’s song – Seeti Maar

On Monday, Salman Khan and Disha Patani released Radhe’s first song, Seeti...
9 hours ago
David Beckham, wife Victoria arrive in UK from Florida

English former professional footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham, who...

Recent News

UAE Consulate General
10 mins ago
UAE Consulate General Held An Iftar Table For Muslims In Karachi

Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates H.E. Dr. Salim Ali Al...
Pakistani Scientists Develop Locally-Made Ventilators, DRAP Approves Use
34 mins ago
Pakistani Scientists Develop Locally-Made Ventilators, DRAP Approves Use

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has developed the country's first intensive...
Narendra Modi's aunt passed away
40 mins ago
Indian Premier Modi’s Aunt Passes Away Due To COVID Complications

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aunt has succumbed to the deadly COVID-19...
Screenshots are now automatically translated by Google Lens
2 hours ago
Screenshots are now automatically translated by Google Lens

Users of Google lens have been waiting for the translate from image...