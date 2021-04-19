Britney Spears Tells Fans She’s ‘Okay’ and ‘Extremely Happy’

Adsense 300×250

Singer and actress Britney Spears has assured her fans that she is feeling fine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 39-year-old singer shared a video on Instagram in which she was answering fan questions.

She started, “I’m here to answer all of your questions, and the first main question you guys have been asking me is basically when I’m in my living room, do I get dizzy when I’m spinning so much?”

She then answered, “Yes, I get extremely dizzy but I’m a dancer so as long as I have a focus point for my head, as I turn as long as I keep finding that spot, usually in the end it’s not as bad.”

Spears then addressed the random photo of a vintage refrigerator that she posted to her page, “The second question that you guys have been asking me is basically what the red refrigerator means on my Instagram?”

“Honestly I just thought it was cool,” “I thought it was vintage, it was red and just really cool.”

After that, she answered the question, “Am I okay?” She answered, “Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children.”