Hilary Duff on gearing up for ‘How I Met Your Father’: ‘It’ll be ‘legendary’

Hilary Duff is prepping for her role in the upcoming gender-parallel comedy series How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of famed sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

The Disney alum reflected on how she is shooting for the final season of her show Younger and gearing up for HIMYF.

Talking to Variety, Hilary said, “After spending so much time on a show with people you love, it’s always hard to permanently say goodbye,” Hilary said about Younger. “I’m not ready for it to end.”

However, Hilary did remark that she’s ready for “a job that shoots in L.A!” instead of having to fly to New York City to film Younger.

Taking on the lead role of Sophie, who with her close-knit group of friends, is in the midst of navigating through life, in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

“I knew I had to be the one to bring Sophie to life and share the female POV to this legendary show,” the actress shared.

Earlier, famed American actress Hilary Duff welcomes baby girl with husband Matthew Koma on March 24 and has shared a heartfelt snap to inform her fans about her bundle of joy.

Hilary took to Instagram and informed that her daughter was born on Wednesday, March 24.

“Mae James Bair- We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21,” she captioned the post.

The actress, however, is a mother of three children, daughter Banks and son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Soon after the news broke out, the actress was flooded with warm and congratulatory messages from the industry, fans, and fellow celebs.

Earlier, Hilary Duff had shared a video of a “disgusting” paparazzi photographer who took photos of her kids during a football game.

She didn’t let the man get away with photos of her kids that he had taken without her permission.

“Hey, who are you here with?” she says to the man as she approaches, filming on her phone.

“I’m here with me,” he had replied.

“I’m asking you to stop taking pictures of our 7-year-old children if you don’t know anyone that’s here.

I’m asking you, human to human, as a mother, if you don’t know anyone here can you please stop taking pictures of our children playing football this morning,” she had said.