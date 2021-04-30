Imran Ashraf’s 6 most famous roles no one can forget

Adsense 300×250

Renowned Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf shared a digital painting on social media of the 6 best characters he has played in dramas which refreshed the memories of the fans.

Actor and writer Imran Ashraf, who has acted in blockbuster dramas of the Pakistani industry one after another, is not like the rest of the actors who became famous overnight. Imran Ashraf has achieved a name in the industry with great hard work and endurance.

Even after hearing all sorts of discouraging remarks and flawed comments regarding his acting at the beginning of his career, Imran Ashraf continued his journey with passion and conviction and today he has won over every heart.

He wrote in the caption of the post, “Kuch kamyab

Kuch adhori

Koshishein,”

Imran Ashraf’s fans really adore him because he is a simple and humble star. The digital painting was well-received by his fans and followers.