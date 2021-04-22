Adsense 970×250

Jennifer Lopez wishes birthday to her ex-husband’s daughter

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 10:10 am
Adsense 300×600
Jennifer-Lopez
Adsense 300×250

US-based pop icon and star actress Jennifer Lopez wished a happy birthday to her ex-husband Alex Rodriguez’s daughter.

Taking to Instagram Story on Wednesday, the actress wished a happy birthday to her ex-fiancé’s daughter, Ella Bella, who has turned 13.

The 51-year-old singer wrote “Happy Birthday Ella” on the cute snap.

Earlier last week, the former lovers announced their breakup in a joint statement shocking their fans across the globe.

“Jennifer and A-Rod had been in couples counseling for a while and they truly just grew apart,” a separate source said. “[They] will still remain in communication, but they both have a lot going on in their careers that they most likely will not be seeing each other or having play dates as much anymore.”

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Pakistani Celebrities denounce the Blast on Serena Chowk in Quetta
1 hour ago
Pakistani Celebrities denounce the Blast on Serena Chowk in Quetta

The death toll after a bomb explosion at a luxury hotel in...
Ayesha Omar
12 hours ago
Ayesha Omar’s New Photos Will Make You Fall In Love With Her Again

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar never fails to impress her fans with her...
Oscars coronavirus
12 hours ago
Oscars 2021: Will Wearing Masks Be Mandatory For The Attendees?

Many regulations have been made by the academy administration to prevent the...
The Witcher 2
13 hours ago
The Witcher Season 2 Release Date Revealed!

Ted Sarandos, Netflix co-CEO, and the chief content officer has revealed the...
BANG BANG CON 2021
13 hours ago
BTS’s BANG BANG CON 2021 wins the internet with 2.7 million viewers

BTS online concert BANG BANG CON 2021 has taken over the internet...
Kate Winslet
13 hours ago
Kate Winslet’s Daughter To Follow In Her Mother’s Footsteps

However, Famed Hollywood actress Kate Winslet detailed about her daughter's debut in...

Recent News

19 seconds ago
Earth Day: Kangana Ranaut shares pictures on Twitter showcasing her love with nature

Bollywood Diva Kangana Ranaut shared a message on her Twitter handle on...
FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT category
8 mins ago
FIA outlines the future of GT Racing-And its electric

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is governing body of motor...
17 mins ago
Salman Khan donates food kits to to COVID-19 warriors

Famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan has started providing food kits to Covid-19...
google
32 mins ago
Google doodle urges the importance of planting trees on Earth day 2021

Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to show support for...