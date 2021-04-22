Jennifer Lopez wishes birthday to her ex-husband’s daughter

Adsense 300×250

US-based pop icon and star actress Jennifer Lopez wished a happy birthday to her ex-husband Alex Rodriguez’s daughter.

Taking to Instagram Story on Wednesday, the actress wished a happy birthday to her ex-fiancé’s daughter, Ella Bella, who has turned 13.

The 51-year-old singer wrote “Happy Birthday Ella” on the cute snap.

Earlier last week, the former lovers announced their breakup in a joint statement shocking their fans across the globe.

“Jennifer and A-Rod had been in couples counseling for a while and they truly just grew apart,” a separate source said. “[They] will still remain in communication, but they both have a lot going on in their careers that they most likely will not be seeing each other or having play dates as much anymore.”