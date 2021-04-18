Adsense 300×250

Royal family members have been sharing memories of the late Prince Philip.

Mike Tindall, a former professional rugby player and husband to Philip’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, recently shared a cute photo of Prince Philip and his great-granddaughter Mia. Both can be seen sitting on a porch of a log cabin.

Mia is the eldest daughter of Zara and Mike.

Tindall wrote the caption, “It’s been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared,” “A devoted family man who we will forever miss but always love.”