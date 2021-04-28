Nauman Ijaz Reminds Everyone To Wear A Mask With Hilarious Quotes

Adsense 300×250

Veteran showbiz actor Nauman Ijaz has urged everyone to wear masks and follow all the issued precautionary measures in order to curb the ongoing pandemic.

Ijaz took to his Instagram handle and reminds everyone to wear a mask with hilarious quotes.

Take A Look!

Earlier, the Dunk actor had left Twitter ablaze after proudly admitting to having extramarital affairs and ‘cleverly’ hiding them from his wife, several celebs and netizens bashed the actor for cheating his wife.

However, Ijaz’s wife, Rabia Noman had come out to support her husband for his statement.

Rabia Nauman had said that people are taking it wrong and his response was sarcastic to the stupid question asked by the host.

She shared a screenshot on her Instagram story which said, “I watched the full interview. This is taken out of context. It seemed to be a sarcastic response to a ridiculous question. I had the pleasant surprise of meeting Mr Nauman, with his beautiful wife and eldest son, for the opening of the movie, Cake. My mother and I were nobody important at this event. Mr Nauman took the time to engage in conversation with us and, introduce his family to us. He seemed to be an intelligent, sincere and humble person. He is a great actor who will overcome this trivial nonsense.”

Note that Nauman Ijaz in an interview with host Iffat Omar had spoken about love and betrayal and confessed that his wife is oblivious about him cheating on her.

“I fall in love with those girls who are beautiful from inside and outside,” he says in the clip which brings storm on social media.

“I am such an intelligent man and actor that my wife never finds out about these things. Husbands of the women I date don’t find out either and the feelings between the women and I are mostly reciprocated,” he had said.

He had also faced heavy backlash from netizens over the contentious statement given by him.