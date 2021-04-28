Adsense 970×250

Nauman Ijaz Reminds Everyone To Wear A Mask With Hilarious Quotes

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 05:46 pm
Adsense 300×600
Adsense 300×250

Veteran showbiz actor Nauman Ijaz has urged everyone to wear masks and follow all the issued precautionary measures in order to curb the ongoing pandemic.

Ijaz took to his Instagram handle and reminds everyone to wear a mask with hilarious quotes.

Take A Look!

Nauman Ijaz

Nauman Ijaz

Earlier, the Dunk actor had left Twitter ablaze after proudly admitting to having extramarital affairs and ‘cleverly’ hiding them from his wife, several celebs and netizens bashed the actor for cheating his wife.

However, Ijaz’s wife, Rabia Noman had come out to support her husband for his statement.

Rabia Nauman had said that people are taking it wrong and his response was sarcastic to the stupid question asked by the host.

She shared a screenshot on her Instagram story which said, “I watched the full interview. This is taken out of context. It seemed to be a sarcastic response to a ridiculous question. I had the pleasant surprise of meeting Mr Nauman, with his beautiful wife and eldest son, for the opening of the movie, Cake. My mother and I were nobody important at this event. Mr Nauman took the time to engage in conversation with us and, introduce his family to us. He seemed to be an intelligent, sincere and humble person. He is a great actor who will overcome this trivial nonsense.”

Note that Nauman Ijaz in an interview with host Iffat Omar had spoken about love and betrayal and confessed that his wife is oblivious about him cheating on her.

“I fall in love with those girls who are beautiful from inside and outside,” he says in the clip which brings storm on social media.

“I am such an intelligent man and actor that my wife never finds out about these things. Husbands of the women I date don’t find out either and the feelings between the women and I are mostly reciprocated,” he had said.

He had also faced heavy backlash from netizens over the contentious statement given by him.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Minal Khan
1 hour ago
Minal Khan Appreciates Her Brother Maaz Khan’s Hard Work

TV actress Minal Khan has always seen sharing photos with her siblings...
3 hours ago
Prince Harry’s cheeky remark to Prince William over Kate Middleton proposal

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex is thought to have encouraged Prince William...
4 hours ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary this Thursday

Prince William and Kate Middleton will celebrate their tenth anniversary on Thursday. But...
Disha has dropped a behind-the-scenes video
4 hours ago
Disha Patani drops a BTS video of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Radhe’s song – Seeti Maar

On Monday, Salman Khan and Disha Patani released Radhe’s first song, Seeti...
7 hours ago
David Beckham, wife Victoria arrive in UK from Florida

English former professional footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham, who...
Mehwish Hayat thanks Shafqat Mahmood
20 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat Thanks Shafqat Mahmood For Postponing Exams

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat has lauded Shafqat Mahmood's decision of postponing exams...

Recent News

Screenshots are now automatically translated by Google Lens
20 mins ago
Screenshots are now automatically translated by Google Lens

Users of Google lens have been waiting for the translate from image...
today gold rates in dubai
26 mins ago
Dubai Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai Per tola, April 28th

Wednesday: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (Dubai) Per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k...
Sri Lanka's Cabinet Approves Ban On Full-Face Veils Including Muslim Burqas In Public
35 mins ago
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Approves Ban On Full-Face Veils Including Muslim Burqas

Sri Lanka's cabinet approves the proposal by Public Security Minister Sarath Weerasekera...
Amna Ilyas Slaps Man
37 mins ago
Amna Ilyas Slaps A Man, Video Goes Viral

Pakistani actress Amna Ilyas has slapped a man in her new video...