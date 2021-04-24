Selena Gomez’s bombshell new look snap breaks internet

Adsense 300×250

American star singer Selena Gomez stunned her fans following as she unveiled her new look after spending eight-hour lightening her brunette locks.

The 28-year-old singer on Friday revealed she had dyed her signature brown tresses blonde.

Selena debuted her new platinum locks on her brand Rare Beauty’s social media page as she showcased her ‘new look’ with a mirror snap.

The award winner’s songstress looked amazing as she posed in a white T-shirt with a new icy hairdo.

The entire process reportedly took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach, and 8 hours of hair magic. Her longtime colorists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri did the process.

The pop star’s new look received massive applause from her fans and friends. Many of her admirers started dubbing her ‘Blondelena.’

Selena Gomez had previously dyed her hair blonde in 2017 but made the jump back to brunette after a brief stint.

Earlier, Selena Gomez has raised concern among fans by talking about her singing career end and what the future holds for her.

Selena Gomez, 28, pointed to the future of her singing career and said she wants to try for one last time as an artist. She reportedly said that people don’t take her seriously as they still think of her as a Disney star.

During a conversation, Selena Gomez said that it is difficult to keep singing when people are not taking you seriously. “I think there are a lot of people who like my music and for that, I am grateful to them.”

Selena Gomez, a young American singer, added that the next album she will do will be different. “I want to make one last attempt before retirement”, she said.